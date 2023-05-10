Williams Lake Bike Rodeo a hit with young families

Everest Logan, 2, and his cousin Elias Harrison, test their stopping skills with instructor and volunteer Rick Miller. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Royal Purple member Michelle Noskey completes a helmet check on Lucas Buckmaster, 4, at the Williams Lake Bike Rodeo May 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Silas Graham enjoys the bike rodeo held in the parking lot behind the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Streets for All Williams Lake take part in the Williams Lake Bike Rodeo. Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Siblings Jackson and Addy Alexander take part in the Williams Lake Bike Rodeo, where they had their helmets and bikes checked. They also biked for instructors to test their street safety knowledge. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) AJay Meister is only 20 months old but was still loving the obstacle course hosted by Streets for All Williams Lake at the bike rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A young rider practices her skills riding through an obstacle course at the Streets for All Williams Lake station during the bike rodeo on May 7, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes fixes up a free bike for a client during the bike rodeo at the Cariboo Memorial Complex on May 7, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If the smiles on the faces of the children were any indication, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Bike Rodeo for 2023 was a great success.

The always popular event was geared toward children of all ages who can ride tricycles or bicycles, and took place on Sunday, May 7 in the large back parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The Bike Rodeo is aimed at promoting safe bicycling habits to reduce riding accidents involving youth.

At the event, a series of stations provided participants an opportunity to learn correct riding skills and techniques.

Eli Frederick looks to be having a blast at the Streets for All Williams Lake with his mom Erin’s help. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The emphasis for riders was to learn how to control their bicycle. Some stations taught proper hand signaling and traffic safety skills, while others focused on safely stopping, turning, trail etiquette and more.

The CMRC partnered with several local organizations to host the bike rodeo: KidSport, Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, BGC Williams Lake Club, Royal Purple, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society and its Bikes for All program, Streets for All Williams Lake, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and the Williams Lake Cycling Club.

One of the younger riders at the bike rodeo looks to be enjoying herself on the obstacle course portion of the bike rodeo hosted by Streets for All Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The CCCS Bikes for All project aims to recycle gently used bicycles, offering them at no cost to residents. Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the CCCS by calling 250-398-7929.

