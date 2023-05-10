Williams Lake Bike Rodeo a hit with young families

If the smiles on the faces of the children were any indication, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Bike Rodeo for 2023 was a great success.
The always popular event was geared toward children of all ages who can ride tricycles or bicycles, and took place on Sunday, May 7 in the large back parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The Bike Rodeo is aimed at promoting safe bicycling habits to reduce riding accidents involving youth.
At the event, a series of stations provided participants an opportunity to learn correct riding skills and techniques.
The emphasis for riders was to learn how to control their bicycle. Some stations taught proper hand signaling and traffic safety skills, while others focused on safely stopping, turning, trail etiquette and more.
The CMRC partnered with several local organizations to host the bike rodeo: KidSport, Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, BGC Williams Lake Club, Royal Purple, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society and its Bikes for All program, Streets for All Williams Lake, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and the Williams Lake Cycling Club.
The CCCS Bikes for All project aims to recycle gently used bicycles, offering them at no cost to residents. Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the CCCS by calling 250-398-7929.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.