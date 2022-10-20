Williams Lake Beavers need your help to stock local food bank

They are collecting donations Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Save-On-Foods

If you are looking for cuteness overload while helping those in need, head down to Save-On-Foods Saturday afternoon where Beavers will be collecting donations for the local food bank.

“We are collecting for the Salvation Army as a way to work on our hero badge. We are trying to help people like our heroes do,” said Matt Burgar, a Beavers leader.

In preparation for the event, the kids have been busy making posters.

The group is also hoping to get more little Beavers members to sign up for a fun season ahead, and perhaps start a Cubs group in the New Year though more volunteers are needed.

The Beavers will be at Save-On-Foods between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

