Williams Lake artists receive portion of city/BIA public art grant for new mural

Sherry Yonkman, Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director, left and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor present a public art grant to artists Tiffany Jorgensen, centre and Sarah Sigurdson, right, for the mural they created for Stampede Glass owner Brian Doering, second from right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo ART BEAT’s Tiffany Jorgensen, left, and Sarah Sigurdson’s latest mural is called Unbreakable and was created for Stampede Glass in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A portion of the Williams Lake Public Art grant was presented to Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson for the new mural they created for Stampede Glass at 48 Yorston Street.

The balance of the grant is being awarded to Brandy Stecyk for her painting of Farwell Canyon which will hang in the lobby area of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Funded jointly by the city and Downtown Williams Lake BIA, the public art grant is made available annually for local artists to apply for.

BIA executive director Sherry Yonkman said Brian Doering, owner of Stampede Glass, funded the remaining cost of the mural.

Titled Unbreakable, the mural features a stampede of horses moving toward the viewer with shattered glass pieces all around and a backdrop depicting the view of Williams Lake from Westridge, based on a photograph taken by Guillermo Angel, who used to live and work in the city.

Jorgensen and Sigurdson, along with fellow artist Brittany Murphy, formed Cariboo ART BEAT in Williams Lake a few years ago and since then have collaborated on murals, given workshops, hosted exhibits and mentored and collaborated with many youth in the community.

