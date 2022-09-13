Williams Lake area volunteers invited to add handprints to new Rotary mural

Area’s two local Rotary clubs commissioned the mural to salute all volunteers

Volunteers and volunteer organizations are invited to come to an appreciation event Saturday, Sept. 17 at the new Rotary mural on the wall at the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Community volunteers and volunteer organizations are encouraged to place their handprints on the new Rotary mural at the Save-on-Foods parking lot this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Rotary Club of Williams Lake and Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club teamed up and commissioned Dwayne Davies to paint the new mural, which salutes volunteers.

Both clubs are co-hosting a volunteer-appreciation event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mural and invite any and all volunteers from the city and surrounding areas to stop by. Handprints will be placed on the wall to form leaves on the mural’s tree branches.

There will also be a barbecue and refreshments.

Last year the city formed a Williams Lake Public Art Committee with the aim to ensure a fair and impartial adjudication process to evaluate art proposals with members from the city, Downtown Williams Lake BIA, the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, Williams Lake First Nation and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

The Rotary mural was the first submission put forward to the committee.

Through a memorandum of understanding between the city and the BIA there is a three-year commitment to fund art projects up to $10,000 annually.

Mayor Walt Cobb said there are countless volunteers who help keep the community ticking.

“It would be great to see everyone out on September 17 for Rotary’s volunteer appreciation event.”



