Williams Lake area potters replenish supply for Empty Bowls fundraiser

Bowls are available at two downtown locations

Lesley Lloyd of the Cariboo Potters Guild unloads a batch of bowls from the guild’s new digital kiln for the Empty Bowls fundraiser underway in Williams Lake. (Buff Carnes photo)

Williams Lake area potters have been busy adding inventory to the Empty Bowls fundraiser project underway until the end of March.

All proceeds from the sale of the bowls go toward the Salvation Army Food Bank.

On Thursday, March 18, members of the Cariboo Potters Guild unloaded more bowls from the kiln at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

A collaboration with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, the new bowls will be delivered to The Bean Counter Bistro & Coffee and Mint and Lime Catering.

Guild member Buff Carnes said the enthusiasm of the CCCS is greatly appreciated.

“This event gives guild members an incentive to create, bring us together with a focus and contribute to our community,” Barnes said, noting there will be more new bowls for the fundraiser next week as well.

Barnes said the guild would also like to acknowledge the support of the city of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District who awareded a Central Cariboo Arts and Culture grant toward the purchase toward a new digital kiln.

A minimum of $20 is suggested per bowl.



