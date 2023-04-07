UPDATE: Williams Lake Easter Festival postponed due to bad weather

Dakota Handley, 4, and her cousin Logan Handley, 5, enjoy the art activity during Williams Lake First Nation’s Easter celebration held Sunday, April 2 in the Cataline Elementary School parking lot, play area and Thompson Rivers University grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kit and Kaboodle store manager Hope Tallen and owner Carl Johnson are having lots of fun with the store’s first annual Great Easter Hunt on now until April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brielle Stump, 1, enjoys her first hunt for eggs during the Williams Lake First Nation Easter celebration held Sunday, April 2 outside Cataline School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Willow Haveman, 10, happily holds up her winning from one of several cake walks held during the Williams Lake First Nation Easter event Sunday, April 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Easter Festival postponed

The sixth annual Easter Festival set for downtown Williams Lake has been postponed due to weather.

“Unfortunately due to bad winds forecasted for Sunday we need to postpone for vendor safety,” noted organizer Jazmyn Lyons. “It sucks, but we are resilient! The festival WILL happen, but we are looking at a new date in May … 35 kms/hour may not sound like much, but when you’re working outside with tents, hot oil and quality merchandise, it’s a recipe for disaster!”

Greatest Easter Egg Hunt

Kit and Kaboodle is celebrating Easter with a two-week scavanger hunt in Williams Lake’s downtown.

It’s the first of its kind for the store and it is open to everyone with a smart phone.

There are big prizes to be won such as 50,000 Aeroplan points or a remote control sledge kit valued at $999 to name a few.

Store manager Hope Tallen said they have placed QR codes around the downtown core which have clues that lead players to the next clue.

“It’s a word scramble,” she explained

On the April 1 weekend some of the QR codes were taken, which hampered the abilities of other people to participate, but as of this week they had all been replaced.

“There are some bonus locations that aren’t exactly easy,” she added.

Store owner Carl Johnson said the store continues to expand in its 24th year.

“We are amazed by the support in our community,” Johnson said.

Tallen said with spring arriving it is so nice to see people out and about and they thought it would be perfect to add the hunt at this time of year.

Rose Lake Miocene 4-H petting zoo

Young people and their animals are hosting the Rose-Lake Miocene 4-H Club petting zoo on Saturday, April 8 at the Miocene Community Centre, 3511 Horsefly Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, admission by donation.

Meet some furry and fuzzy friends, plus enjoy a bunny photo booth, cake walk, face painting, raffle and concession.

