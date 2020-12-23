Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce making Christmas bright for seniors

“We needed to do something to brighten everyone’s day,” Glenda Winger said

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger (left) accepts a table filled with Christmas gifts for seniors living in the community from Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Alex Gresl as part of the organization’s Spark into Christmas campaign. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With tears of joy on her face, Williams Lake Seniors Activity manager Glenda Winger could hardly believe her eyes Friday, Dec. 18, when Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Alex Gresl presented her with the fruits of the organization’s Spark into Christmas donation collection for seniors.

Until Dec. 18, residents were invited by the WLDCC to donate puzzles, gift cards, mittens, scarves, festive snacks and more to the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake to help brighten a senior’s holidays.

The result was a table overflowing with donations, which will be sorted and distributed to at least 100 seniors living in low incoming housing residences in the city this Christmas, including at Eagle’s Nest, Glen Arbor, Sunset Manor and Baker Manor.

“We needed to do something to brighten everyone’s day, especially during this time of the pandemic,” Winger said. “I’m completely shocked. This is so awesome.”

Gresl simply responded by saying the end result shows just how much this community cares about its senior citizens, and added on behalf of the WLDCC and board, they were honoured to present the gift.

On top of all of the above-mentioned items, hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards were donated.

Gresl said the initiative will now be an annual part of its Spark into Winter campaign — created to encourage local shopping while adding some Christmas cheer over the holidays.

“Every year, Dec. 1 when we light up our balcony, it will signal the beginning of accepting donations for the seniors in Williams Lake,” he said.

“We want it to grow bigger and better, and I can hardly wait to see how much it grows next year.”

On behalf of the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre, Winger thanked the WLDCC for its support.

“Thank you to the community, and the chamber,” she said.



