Williams Lake accordion group solidifies weekly sessions

A newly-formed accordion group in Williams Lake is having a lot of fun learning and playing together once a week. (Rhea Clements photo) Rhea Clements and Dinah Charleyboy enjoy playing the accordion. (Rhea Clements photo)

A Williams Lake woman who hoped to start a local accordion group has been successful.

Rhea Clements put out a call into the community inviting others to join her to play and learn once a week. Now she’s booked a room at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus so the group can meet regularly.

Anyone wanting more information is encouraged to contact her at raclements@hotmail.com.

“We welcome all ages and abilities, even those who do not have their own accordion,” she said.

In a previous interview, Clements said she has been gathering accordions and often has them donated to her.

The groups meets on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in room 1323.

