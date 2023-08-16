Williams Lake accordion group solidifies weekly sessions

A Williams Lake woman who hoped to start a local accordion group has been successful.
Rhea Clements put out a call into the community inviting others to join her to play and learn once a week. Now she’s booked a room at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus so the group can meet regularly.
Anyone wanting more information is encouraged to contact her at raclements@hotmail.com.
“We welcome all ages and abilities, even those who do not have their own accordion,” she said.
In a previous interview, Clements said she has been gathering accordions and often has them donated to her.
The groups meets on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in room 1323.
monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
