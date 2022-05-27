Willams Lake Farmers Market vendors and patrons enjoyed musical market day

Kiro Lewis proudly displays the gnome beeswax candle he chose from Bee-spelled Candles at the Williams Lake Farmers Market on May 13, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Fresh cut tulips were one of the local treats available for patrons of the Williams Lake Farmers Market on Friday May 13, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Celtic Connection was performing some classic tunes to entertain the crowd as the May 13 Farmers Market wound down. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a wee bit early for fresh veggies at the Friday, May 13, 2022 Williams Lake Farmers Market, but there was still plenty to enjoy.

Fresh Mexican food, plants and fresh flowers, locally raised meat and many different handmade items could be purchased to the sound of live music.

So while the superstitious may have stayed home out of fear of Friday the 13th unlucky omens, those lucky enough to stop by the market had lots to choose from.

Despite cool temperatures and a breeze, the rain held off and at least one vendor was appreciating how lucky they were not to be standing in the rain.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Farmers marketsWilliams Lake