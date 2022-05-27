Willams Lake Farmers Market vendors and patrons enjoyed musical market day

It was a wee bit early for fresh veggies at the Friday, May 13, 2022 Williams Lake Farmers Market, but there was still plenty to enjoy.
Fresh Mexican food, plants and fresh flowers, locally raised meat and many different handmade items could be purchased to the sound of live music.
So while the superstitious may have stayed home out of fear of Friday the 13th unlucky omens, those lucky enough to stop by the market had lots to choose from.
Despite cool temperatures and a breeze, the rain held off and at least one vendor was appreciating how lucky they were not to be standing in the rain.
