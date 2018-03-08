Wildfire T-shirt project raises more than $100,000 for emergency responders and the Canadian Red Cross

The wildfire t-shirts that keep on giving

Shane Gunn from 100 Mile House presented two Sparky the Fire Dog suits to the Cariboo Regional District Friday, along with $2,500 each to the CRD and the City of Williams Lake’s Emergency Social Services. Photo submitted

After raising more than $100,000 and donating thousands to emergency organizations, the Wildfire T-Shirt project is coming to a close.

Within weeks of the wildfires breaking out in the Cariboo Chilcotin, Shane Gunn and Darcy Foster decided to make a T-shirt to raise funds for small fire departments and people impacted by the fires.

As he dropped off boxes containing the remaining 60 hoodies at the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake Friday, Gunn said it was the last blitz.

“We are going to try and close it out and when we collect the funds from these last shirt sales, we will figure out where the money should go,” Gunn said.

On Friday, Gunn presented $2,500 each to the Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake’s emergency social services.

He also presented the CRD with two Sparky the Fire Dog costumes for use by the CRD’s fire departments.

Unsure of the exact total amount raised, Gunn said they’ve also donated shirts and decals in-kind to fire departments so they can turn around and sell them to generate more funds.

The shirts which were black, pink and yellow and depicted a wildfire scene.

“There’s a guard here built with a buncher taking down the trees, a little truck bringing in the forestry firefighters, then we’ve got the helicopter bucketing water and the air tanker coming in to support the line,” Gunn said.

It was important to include the loggers in the logo because they are such a big part of fighting the fires in the Cariboo, Foster said.

“A lot of people have noticed that because they know what a buncher is.”

The shirts sold to people in New Zealand, Australia, all over Canada and into the U.S. and many of the people working on fire crews in the summer ordered them.