Why not take a stroll through Williams Lake for Art Walk?

What better way to get to know one’s community than taking a stroll downtown Williams Lake for the Art Walk from Aug. 11 – Sept. 6.

I decided to take the jaunt myself one Friday afternoon — though it was more than a jaunt. Including two rest breaks to get some water and a quick snack, the Art Walk took me just shy of three hours to complete, start to finish.

For those wanting to try the Art Walk, I highly recommend you do so. My first tips would be: wear comfortable walking shoes, have some water and snacks on you and grab a hat. You’ll also want to have on hand one of the Art Walk guides with a route map and art information. You can grab a copy of the guide at any of the 30 participating businesses, including at the library.

One thing to note is that at each stop, you’ll want to get your Art Walk guide stamped on the back. For those who collect 15 stamps, you’re entered into a draw to win a prize for a $500 credit to purchase some of the participating art. Those who get 30 stamps are entered into the draw twice.

I left the Tribune’s office at 9:50 a.m. and headed to the first stop at the Williams Lake Optometry. It was a pleasantly crisp morning with clear air — a bonus, considering how smoky it’s been throughout August. From there, I made my way to Johnston Meier Insurance and then back down to The Bean Counter Bistro. If you didn’t pack a drink, I recommend grabbing one at the coffee shop.

From there, I headed next door to the library, where I met a couple also participating in the Art Walk. Jessica and Nathaneal Hoeft said they were excited to explore the community and discover new places to go.

The couple moved here a year ago from Winnipeg and are the Salvation Army officers. New to Williams Lake, they said they loved seeing the local talent and being able to visit stores they may not otherwise go into. Jessica also appreciated seeing the different mediums of art.

During my journey, I saw paintings, macrame, digital art, pottery, wood carvings, jewelry and more.

Once inside the library, Jennifer Coupe, the area librarian, said they’ve seen an increase in traffic since the Art Walk, with more people signing up for memberships. Her own children were currently out with their grandma, participating in the art walk.

I went across the street from the library to the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, then into Bob’s Footwear and Apparel.

Inside Bob’s were beautiful hand-carved wooden sculptures by Dean Gilpin. Kim Robinson, who works at Bob’s, said four pieces of Gilpin’s work had already been sold, including a two-foot moose sculpture. This is the second time Bob’s has hosted Gilpin’s work. Kennedy Dyck, another employee, echoed the Hoefts’ statement, saying that the Art Walk has been a great way to get people into businesses they wouldn’t otherwise visit. Robinson mentioned a group of seniors who came by the previous week, all bundled in coats on a chillier morning.

From Bob’s, I visited Sta-Well Health Foods and End of the Roll, where I met Dale Sarauer. He, too, said the Art Walk brought new customers into his business. While most aren’t out window-shopping for carpet, he hopes they’ll return.

Next, I went to WorkBC and then Lo’s Florist, where I met the adorable shop cat, Daisy McLovin’. Then I ventured to Laketown Furnishings, Cariboo Orthotics, Do-More Promotional and Grace Space Boutique. It was great heading down First Avenue and seeing what all the area offers. In Laketown Furnishings, I was in awe of the paintings by Cassandra Code, filled with colour and remarkable texture.

By this point, I was getting tired and to my surprise, I was just approaching the halfway mark. I’m glad I kept going because, at Walk-Rite Shoes, I discovered two paintings by Vanessa Kriek that left me speechless. Each was a portrait of a woman, one who was holding a baby, perhaps feeding them. In Kriek’s bio, she wrote of being inspired by the many female artists who have, until recently, only begun to show up in art history books.

I headed next door to Woodland Jewellers, where I met Kendal Bourdon. She owns the shop with her husband, Geoff Bourdon, the great-grandson of the original store owner, E. G. “Tony” Woodland. Geoff was out that day but his work was featured there — intricately made jewelry, including Mokume rings. He makes all his jewelry in the back of his store.

From there, I visited Harbourfront Wealth Management, The Realm of Toys (where I bought a few toys for my kids), Poppy Home and then Sandtronic Business Systems. Sandtronic sells my favourite pen, the Pigma Micron. Pen lovers will know what I mean. I recommend the 005 for the fine lines it makes.

Coincidentally, while at Sandtronic, I ran into Adrianna Edwards and her brother, Trent. Adrianna was with her family picking up some supplies and is a painter who has her work featured at the library. She’s going into Grade 11 and has been painting for years. She loves the expression art gives her and that you can do anything with it. She enjoys painting landscapes, animals and her friends as Dungeon and Dragon characters.

I continued down Second Avenue South to D&D Passports Xcetera. Sadly, I missed them while they were closed, but continued into Kit and Kaboodle next door. Then I visited NEXT GENeral Mercantile and Re/MAX Williams Lake Realty. The Williams Lake First Nations was also closed, but I quickly made my way over to the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin.

This part of the walk became more spread out, but I continued with only a few stops to go.

United Floors was next, then All-Ways Travel, City Hall and finally, Western Financial Group. I had made it to the finish line! Here, I tucked my stamp page from the guide into the box they had for the draw.

Despite the almost three-hour walk and missing two stamps, I was so happy to make it to the end. It was well worth it. I headed back to the Tribune, where I enjoyed a massive cinnamon bun I had picked up earlier from the Bean Counter.

All the employees I met along the way were super friendly and happy to show the displays in their stores. It was great discovering new stores and also seeing how much talent is in our little community. It’s even inspired me to pick up a paintbrush again, but don’t expect to see it in the Art Walk anytime soon.

