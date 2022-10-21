WHAT’S UP?: Here are some upcoming events in Williams Lake Oct. 21-23

Pumpkin patch at the old Poplar Glade site

Coming this weekend in Williams Lake:

WLFN Pumpkin Patch

Friday, Oct. 21 4:30-7:30 p.m.

845 11th Avenue N. (The old Poplar Glade school site)

Open to everyone until all the pumpkins are gone. Come pick a pumpkin for a minimum $5 donation and enjoy roasting hotdogs, hot chocolate, and family fall photos by donation done by Kiera Elise Photography.

Danch’iz Festival

Friday, Oct. 21 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TNG Lakeside Office, 1729 South Lakeside Drive

Lahal tournament, storytelling, live music, talent show, ribbon skirt fashion show and vendors. Events are free but entrants in the Lahal tournament will be required to pay an entry fee.

This event is being hosted by the Tsiqi Dechen Jedilhtan (Women’s Council)

Introduction to Stage Make-up

Saturday, Oct. 22 6-8 p.m.

4100 Mackenzie Avenue N. (old Glendale School)

An introductory lesson on how to apply stage make up. The event is free for Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society members and $10 for non-members and will include makeup station set up tips, colour matching, step-by-step application and cleaning and sanitizing brushes and makeup.

Pride support rally

Sunday, Oct. 23 1-3 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Borland Street

A show of support for the Williams Lake Pride Society and our area’s LGBTQ2S community after recent vandalism to the rainbow crosswalk.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

