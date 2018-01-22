What’s the Buzz all about?

Since its foundation in Montreal in September 2002 by Sylvain Lapointe, Buzz brass quintet has been performing all across Quebec and Canada as well as in the United States, Europe, and China. The ensemble has thus given over 1,000 performances on three continents, in primary and secondary schools as well as infamous venues and halls, reaching more than 250,000 spectators, not counting the countless numbers who have tuned into its radio, television and Web broadcasts. Critics and the public alike have enthusiastically acclaimed the ensemble’s creations.

Buzz offers an impressive range of musical styles, from the Renaissance to the present day. Its playlist includes classics from the brass-quintet repertoire and, to spice things up, exclusive compositions and arrangements. What’s more, Buzz doesn’t limit itself to any musical genre. The group has traveled many musical roads and is constantly venturing down new pathways. Chamber music, jazz and folk music are all on the program in versions purely for brass or in combination with other instruments.

Whether it is performing chamber-music concerts, young-audience shows, symphonic matinées or recordings, Buzz is never out of the wind. What’s more, its stage productions are bursting with energy, combining originality and musicianship with light humour that always hits the perfect note.

The ensemble’s presence on the stage of the celebrated Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2015 marks the beginning of Buzz’s truly international outreach. It was followed by the first tour of China with four concerts in April 2016 during which the quintet notably represented Canada at the opening concert of the 15th edition of Meet in Beijing Arts Festival — China’s most important international arts festival.

The ensemble returned to China in September 2016 for a second tour, this time performing The History of Music, which is how this young-audience show, which skillfully combines music and theater, was given for a very first time in a Chinese

version.

In Buzz Salutes Gershwin, the merry band of five musicians — Sylvain Lapointe and Frédéric Gagnon, trumpets; Pascal Lafrenière, horn; as well as Jason De Carufel and Sylvain Arseneau, trombones — teams up with Matt Herskowitz, pianist extraordinaire, to present the timeless work of George Gershwin. Six instruments pay homage to this most celebrated of American composers, evoking all the brilliance and intensity of a symphonic orchestra.

In short, Buzz knows how to amaze, bedazzle and delight every audience thanks to the diversity of its musical influences, the quality of its performances and the freshness of its stage productions!

Buzz Brass performs at the Prince Charles Theatre Sunday, January 28th. Tickets are $22 adult, $10 youth in advance from Black Bear Books, Kingfisher Books, and Fly in the Fibre or $25/$12 at the door. Check out Creston Concert Society’s facebook page for more information and updates. This performance we thank Wynnwood Cellars Winery for donating to our intermission draw.