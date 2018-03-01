We’ll toast to that

The Williams Lake Toastmasters held an open house Wednesday and appreciated the hospitality provided by the Ramada Hotel. Club members assist people in conquering the fear of speaking in public. With proven strategies and techniques, along with an extremely friendly and supportive team, anyone may gain expertise in public speaking, said Toastmasters member Bob Sunner, adding the club is also seeking new members. He invites anyone interested to attend the Toastmasters weekly meetings at the Ramada Hotel Convention Centre from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday.