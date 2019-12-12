Weekly Christmas market offered at Blue Spoon Catering

Kimberly Judd Meera Shah shows off some of her real jewellery and edible candy jewellery at the Williams Lake Market on Friday, Dec. 6. She hopes to open up her own business called Sweet Love Edible Chocolate Arts in the future. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) The Puddle Fairy Debbie Burnett sells her whimsical wares including fairy houses at the Williams Lake Market. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) Pam King was selling recycled goods and crafts she created for the Williams Lake Market on Friday, Dec. 6. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) Baked goods on sale at Blue Spoon Catering Friday morning. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune) Justine Hama of Juss Charming knits a new hat at the Williams Lake Market Friday morning. (Patrick Davies- Williams Lake Tribune)

While the Christmas Market in the Mall may have come to an end last year, a spiritual successor is beginning to find its footing at Blue Spoon Catering this holiday season.

Featuring a rotating group of 30 local vendors the Williams Lake Market, as it is simply known, started up at the beginning of December and goes on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until year’s end. The event is organized by Mayeva Horduik, Barbara Bruin and Cheryl Tadorowhich and is hosted by Kimberly Judd of Blue Spoon Catering.

Judd said she was approached by the organizers to set up a vendor market after they were no longer able to host it at Boitanio Mall.

“I do markets as well, so I thought I might as well just have one at my own location. That works well for me cause we’re here anyway,” Judd explained.

Unlike the Christmas Market in the Mall, however, Judd said she and the organizers are judging the success and interest in this market to potentially start up again in the new year. She said they plan to meet after Christmas and discuss the possibility of hosting the Williams Lake Market in the spring as well.

So far Judd said she’s enjoyed the social aspect of hosting this market the most as she said there is a lot of people who just love to come in and chat with her and the vendors. Overall she said the market has seen positive results so far with different vendors coming on different days and with the end of craft fair season, she said she suspects a bump in numbers of vendors and patrons.

Everything is on sale, she said, from homemade clothes, jewellery, lots of baked goods and other knickknacks, a little something for everyone. Judd hopes that the whole city comes out to support these great local vendors, as her greatest hope for the market’s outcome is that they all see success.

“I’d just like to thank everyone for coming and participating and just enjoying the event,” Judd said.

Bluespoon Catering is located at 1527 Highway 97 South.



