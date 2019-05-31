WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Lots happening this weekend in lakecity

Another weekend of fun and exciting events awaits the lakecity for the first weekend of June

Lexi Tyrrell and Coalton Vickers explore the inside of a fire truck during the Williams Lake Fire Department’s Annual Open House last year at the fire hall. Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo

Another weekend of fun, exciting and engaging events awaits the lakecity for the first weekend of June.

LIVE HIP HOP

Starting things off on Friday, May 31, lovers of rap and hip hop won’t want to miss the latest concert organized by Bryan ‘Bioson’ Delaronde and Genuine Records hosted at CJ’s Southwestern Grill. Featuring a half-dozen local rap and hip hop talent including Dirty Fraser, Sal the Sinner and CASS.I.GEE this 19 and up show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, with tickets going for $20 at the door. Headlining the event is lakecity’s own Bioson, a driving force in the music community and Winnipeg Manitoba’s Illiano. A night of rhyming, beats and community await all who come out to this show.

BLACKBERRY WOOD TAKES STAGE

Live music doesn’t stop Friday night as tickets are on sale now for Shock Collar Records latest show featuring Vancouver based avant-garde circus band Blackberry Wood. On Saturday, June 1 Evan Catalano invites lakecity crowds out this licensed event at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show with tickets on for $15 at Red Shreds and The Open Book or $20 at the door. Blackberry Wood is a dynamic and evolving band with a wholly unique musical sound that toes the line of reggae and folk with a distinct circus feel. Capacity for this event is $90.

RACE FOR KIDS SATURDAY

Fans of the Amazing Race will get a chance to live the show this Saturday in Williams Lake with the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Race For Kids. Different this year, however, is a new rule that limits teams to two people but opens up the event to anyone over the age of nine.

As in previous years, teams will race from Herb Gardener Park to 10 locations around the downtown core and back for the best time. Registration for teams is $20, with all funds raised going back to the club’s programs and can be done in person or via operations@bgcwilliamslake.com or by contacting Alexandra Weiand at 250-392-5730. The race begins at 10 a.m. sharp.

PROVINCIAL MINE RESCUE AND FIRST AID COMPETITION

If you’ve ever wondered what mine safety looks like, mine emergency response teams from all over the province will be competing in the 2019 Provincial Mine Rescue Competition Saturday, June 1 in the Stampede Grounds. This event starts early in the morning around 7 a.m. and runs all day with teams taking part in a wide range of practical scenarios.

FIRE HALL OPEN HOUSE

For those looking to get an inside look at the place where the brave men and women of the Williams Lake Fire Department operate from, an open house is being held Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WLFD fire hall. There will be games and fun challenges for all ages at the hall, a hall tour, food and refreshments and a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog will all be happening throughout the day.

For those looking to get their car washed, a car wash in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada will be happening on site. The Firefighter Challenge begins at 12 p.m. with multiple agencies participating. In addition to WLFD members, this is a great chance to meet members of the 150 Mile VFD, Wildwood VFD, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue who will all be in attendance.

WILLIAMS LAKE KIDNEY WALK

The annual Williams Lake Kidney Walk is coming up this weekend in the lakecity.

This Sunday, June 2, beginning at 9 a.m. and going until noon, the event is a chance for lakecity residents to join some 15,000 volunteers and participants at Kidney Walks throughout the country to raise awareness and funds for those affected by kidney disease.

Patients, caregivers, medical professionals, family members and other caring and compassionate individuals are invited to participate in the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s cornerstone fundraising event to help support innovative and ground-breaking research projects and to offer crucial programs and services to the thousands of people living with kidney disease.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

Funds raised will go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC and Yukon Branch. Donations can also be made online.

Last year’s event in Williams Lake raised upwards of $12,000.

For more information, or to register, visit www.kidneywalk.ca.

