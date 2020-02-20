WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Busy end of the week for the lakecity

Bryan ‘Bioson’ Delaronde belts out the lyrics of one of his songs during the Illiano featuring Bioson rap concert held at CJ’s Southwestern Grill in 2019. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There’s plenty to do in Williams Lake this week if you’re looking to get out of the house including concerts, dinners and fundraisers.

Kicking things off on Thursday, Feb. 20 is Hometown Hip-Hop — a concert that will be showcasing local talent in the hip hop and rap community.

So if you’re looking for a night of local hip-hop and rap, the Central Cariboo Arts Centre will be the place to be this Thursday as Tombstone Entertainment hosts another show. The featured performers for the night are Bioson, CassCity and One Digit Short with special musical guest, a newcomer to the scene, Fate opening up the night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show set for 7 p.m. with tickets going for $10. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Allan Stead at allanmwstead@gmail.com or 250-305-0800.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Feb. 21 the women of the Cariboo are invited to come out to Chilcotin Road Elementary for another night of sisterhood in the spirit of supporting local businesses at Chilcotin Road’s 9th Annual Ladies Night Fundraiser. Admission is free to all while the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. where you’ll get the chance to browse through quality products, get a chance to win door prizes and see a wide range of local businesses. Men are also welcome to attend.

Also on Friday night out on Sugar Cane Reserve Kedah Clan who will be performing at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. This concert is for anyone to attend with admission by donation at the door and is part on the Indigenous Youth Symposium happening at the Pioneer Complex.

If you’re looking for something a little more lowkey the Williams Lake Writers Group is hosting another Writers’ Cafe at the Williams Lake Art Centre in the Graham Kelsey Room. From 2 to 4 p.m. writers of all ages and experience levels are invited to come out share their works with one another and gain feedback. All genres and forms of literature are welcome.



