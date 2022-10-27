WEEKEND EVENTS: Coming up in the CariBOO

Pottery & Paintings Fall Sale
Oct. 28 12-7 p.m. and Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
90 Fourth Avenue North
Cariboo Art Society and Cariboo Potters Guild will be hosting their fall sale Oct. 28 and 29 at the Cariboo Arts Centre. Stop in to get some Christmas shopping out of the way early and beat the rush.
Halloween Haunted House
Oct. 28 6-8 p.m. Less Scary
Oct. 29 6-9 p.m. Extra Scary
17 Fourth Avenue South
BGC Williams Lake Club is once again hosting a haunted house event with entry by donation. Come with children or come for a THRILL.
Halloween Costume-themed Laser Skate
Oct. 28 6:30-8 p.m.
Rink 2 of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex
Come out in costume to a fun skate with music and lasers.
Halloween Festival Events
Children’s Halloween Fest
Oct. 29 4-7 p.m.
Kiwanis Park
Vendors market, bouncy castles, face painting, balloon animals, and a video game truck.
Halloween Dances
Oct. 29 7-8:30 p.m.
Gibraltar Room of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex
Family-friendly dance for everyone. Entry will be $10 for two adults with up to two children, $1 for any additional child under 18 years.
Oct. 29 9 p.m. to midnight
Gibraltar Room of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex
Dance with ghosts and ghouls to band One in the Chamber at the adult only event with licensed bar.
Tickets are $25 per person and available at The Realm of Toys and at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. ID required.
Miocene Community Hall Halloween
Oct. 29 4-10 p.m.
3511 Horsefly Road -Miocene Hall
Bring the family for a Haunted Trail, kids zone, games, prizes and a concession.
Cariboo Adventist Academy Senior Band Concert
Oct. 29 6:15 p.m.
Live music and all you can eat pasta. Tickets $20 for adults and $15 for 12 and under, available at the CAA office.
Season Prep Work Bee
Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bull Mountain Ski Area.
Come out and lend a hand helping prep trails for the season.
Many hands make light work!
Trick or Treat downtown
Oct. 31 3-6 p.m.
Downtown Williams Lake
Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses and get your passports stamped for a chance to win prizes. Drop off completed passports at The Realm of Toys.
43rd Halloween Fireworks
Oct. 31 7:45 p.m.
The city of Williams Lake will once again host free fireworks display for Halloween at the Stampede grounds.
