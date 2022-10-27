WEEKEND EVENTS: Coming up in the CariBOO

Not sure what to do? Here are some options to check out coming up.

Fill your seasonal calendar with some of these local options. (Black Press Media photo)

Pottery & Paintings Fall Sale

Oct. 28 12-7 p.m. and Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

90 Fourth Avenue North

Cariboo Art Society and Cariboo Potters Guild will be hosting their fall sale Oct. 28 and 29 at the Cariboo Arts Centre. Stop in to get some Christmas shopping out of the way early and beat the rush.

Halloween Haunted House

Oct. 28 6-8 p.m. Less Scary

Oct. 29 6-9 p.m. Extra Scary

17 Fourth Avenue South

BGC Williams Lake Club is once again hosting a haunted house event with entry by donation. Come with children or come for a THRILL.

Halloween Costume-themed Laser Skate

Oct. 28 6:30-8 p.m.

Rink 2 of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Come out in costume to a fun skate with music and lasers.

Halloween Festival Events

Children’s Halloween Fest

Oct. 29 4-7 p.m.

Kiwanis Park

Vendors market, bouncy castles, face painting, balloon animals, and a video game truck.

Halloween Dances

Oct. 29 7-8:30 p.m.

Gibraltar Room of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Family-friendly dance for everyone. Entry will be $10 for two adults with up to two children, $1 for any additional child under 18 years.

Oct. 29 9 p.m. to midnight

Gibraltar Room of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Dance with ghosts and ghouls to band One in the Chamber at the adult only event with licensed bar.

Tickets are $25 per person and available at The Realm of Toys and at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. ID required.

Miocene Community Hall Halloween

Oct. 29 4-10 p.m.

3511 Horsefly Road -Miocene Hall

Bring the family for a Haunted Trail, kids zone, games, prizes and a concession.

Cariboo Adventist Academy Senior Band Concert

Oct. 29 6:15 p.m.

Live music and all you can eat pasta. Tickets $20 for adults and $15 for 12 and under, available at the CAA office.

Season Prep Work Bee

Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bull Mountain Ski Area.

Come out and lend a hand helping prep trails for the season.

Many hands make light work!

Trick or Treat downtown

Oct. 31 3-6 p.m.

Downtown Williams Lake

Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses and get your passports stamped for a chance to win prizes. Drop off completed passports at The Realm of Toys.

43rd Halloween Fireworks

Oct. 31 7:45 p.m.

The city of Williams Lake will once again host free fireworks display for Halloween at the Stampede grounds.

