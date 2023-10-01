Week-long Orange Shirt events wrap up with horse races, lahal in Williams Lake
Indian Rely Races were part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in Williams Lake, taking place Sept. 30 at the Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jimmy Lulua of Xeni Gwet'in First Nation drives a wagon at the Stampede Grounds for guests Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Williams Lake included lahal. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wagon rides were given at the Stampede Grounds Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A traditional game of lahal was part of the activities Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The winner of the dinosaur race received a $100 prize in Williams Lake Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A dinosaur race sparked lots of laughs in Williams Lake Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crowd participation was part of the fun Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 Timberwolves team pick rocks off the track to help keep the horses safe during the races on Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Stampede Grounds ball diamond was the perfect spot for a game of lahal. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mike Retasket was the MC at several Truth and Reconciliation events at the Stampede Grounds, including the Indian Horse Race Sept. 30. He was assisted by his partner Cheryl Chapman. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake served as a hub for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in the lakecity Sept. 30.
The morning kicked off with a free pancake breakfast behind the grandstands, followed by opening ceremonies.
At 1 p.m., the exciting Indian Horse Races brought a large crowd into the grandstands to watch the event.
Following the races, was a game of lahal at the Stampede ball diamonds.
Saturday was a wrap following a week of events in Williams Lake to mark the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
