Week-long Orange Shirt events wrap up with horse races, lahal in Williams Lake

Indian Rely Races were part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in Williams Lake, taking place Sept. 30 at the Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jimmy Lulua of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation drives a wagon at the Stampede Grounds for guests Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Williams Lake included lahal. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wagon rides were given at the Stampede Grounds Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A traditional game of lahal was part of the activities Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The winner of the dinosaur race received a $100 prize in Williams Lake Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A dinosaur race sparked lots of laughs in Williams Lake Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Crowd participation was part of the fun Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds served as the centre of events Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 Timberwolves team pick rocks off the track to help keep the horses safe during the races on Sept. 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Stampede Grounds ball diamond was the perfect spot for a game of lahal. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)