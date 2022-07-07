Weather forecast sends Performances in the Park indoors

July 7 performance will move indoors to the Cariboo Recreational Complex Arena 1 instead

The July 7 kick off of the 2022 Performances in the Park series will be moved indoors due to a forecasted thundershower in the evening. (Performances in the Park image)

Due to a forecast calling for a possible thunderstorm in the area, the July 7 live music in Boitanio Park will be held indoors instead.

The kick of for the 2022 Performances in the Park series with Shannon O’Donovan and The Salmon Brothers will move into Arena 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 6 p.m.

Music lovers will be able to enjoy the free show without the threat of a thundershower delaying or shutting down the event.

Patrons are asked to bring a lawn chair.



