Bonnie O’Neill, left, and Marlene Combs are members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 and are spearheading the Poppy Campaign in Williams Lake in 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Longtime Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 members Bonnie O’Neill and Marlene Combs are asking the business community to connect with them for wreath and cross rentals to mark Remembrance Day this year.

Like many organizations, the local Legion is short on volunteers to assist with Remembrance Day services as well as the Poppy Campaign. Business owners who haven’t been contacted regarding wreath and cross rentals are asked to contact the Legion at 139poppy@gmail.com.

This Remembrance Day marks the 100th year of the Remembrance Poppy in Canada, which directly funds veterans assistance programs across the country.

O’Neill, who is the local assistant Poppy Campaign chair and a lifetime Legion member, said the Legion gratefully accepts poppy donations which will assist veterans who may be in need of food, shelter, clothing, transportation, emergency shelter, medical needs, veteran drop-in centres and emergency services.

Wearing a poppy, she added, is all about Remembrance.

“We want to put a poppy on the heart of every Canadian to honour our veterans.”

COVID continues to limit Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake to a minimum, with residents asked to watch services online.

Combs, Poppy Campaign chair, added they are gearing up to distribute poppy boxes to businesses during the Poppy Campaign, set to run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11. Many businesses also rent wreaths and crosses to be laid at the base of the cenotaph during Remembrance Day services.

“We appreciate the support,” noted Combs.

Royal Canadian LegionWilliams Lake