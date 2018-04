Over 350 quilts are currently on display at the In Stitches Quilt Show at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sunday April 29.

Entry is $5 and includes a chance to vote for Best in Show.

If you’re not able to make it, or want to learn a little more about quilting before you go, watch our videos with Cariboo Piecemakers quilter, Elaine Watt.

