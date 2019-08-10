WATCH: Lakecity enjoys evening performance by Don Alder

With summer weather finally gracing the lakecity over 100 residents turned out to enjoy the evening air and performances by Don Alder and Western Jaguar.

People of all ages lined the slopes of the bowl while dozens of children ran underfoot playing games with one another. The setting sun threw a soft golden light on stage while the hill provided cool shade for the concert-goers.

Opening the night was the young band Western Jaguar who treated lakecity to some laid back classic indie rock tunes with some melodious electric guitar riffs. The band was very appreciative to be there and thanked everyone for coming out and supporting live music.

Following them was lakecity’s own Don Alder, a master singer, songwriter, acoustic guitar player and picker who thanked them for the great opening set. Without much further ado, Alder jumped right into it and began playing the guitar in a wholly unique way.

The audience was delighted and entranced as his fingers danced along the strings of his guitar’s, beat their bodies to provide percussion and sang soulful songs, often all at the same time. While he didn’t get the chance to make much use of his harp-guitar, Alder was still able to deliver a performance that makes the lakecity rethink the role of an acoustic guitar. His performance was only enhanced by a series of touching and personal anecdotes he shared about his life growing up in the lakecity.

While he set a high bar, this coming week’s acts may well be up to the task of meeting it. Thursday, August 16 features M. Lund followed by Blackberry Wood.

Lund is a local lakecity musician who delights in sharing his original songs of love and social justice along with covers of popular songs covers from his native Australia. His easy smile and friendly nature should make for a great opening for the night.

Following him will be wholly unique Blackberry Wood always recognizable for their travelling minstrel show dress and style. Playing a mix of circus and folk music, this band’s performances are always unique as new members come and go.

From playing the biggest festivals in the world to hangin’ in backyards they always whisk listeners away to a wild and colourful footstompin’ old style country-gypsy barn dance.

As always this year, Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

