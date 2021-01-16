Watch for Tribune Reach-A-Reader edition Jan. 21

Read the Tribune newspaper on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 to learn more about CCPL and literacy

Melody Newcombe

Special to the Tribune

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (CCPL) celebrates and promotes literacy everyday.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Tribune will have special feature stories in the paper promoting literacy.

The goal for CCPL is to share why we need to keep our literacy skills strong. You will learn about the programs, services and how to achieve your learning goals.

This past year Covid19 has impacted everything we do, how we work, how we learn and all aspects of our lives. Having strong literacy skills gives us the tools we need to understand how this virus has affected all of us and how to cope. This past year CCPL program coordinators faced many challenges how best to deliver the programs and services.

These challenges became opportunities in the sense that we now had to be creative in the ways that the program support is delivered. New ways to provide support to learners were found, such as using technology like ZOOM to meet with learners remotely.

Some co-ordinators took their programs outside, meeting learners in the park and walked around the pond practising English language skills. They met learners over the phone and helped them fill in forms, do their taxes, create budgets, and set new learning goals.

CCPL program coordinators continue to help learners using safe means as set out by the Provincial Health Order and to continue to support learners to meet their learning goals.

Melody Newcombe is an operations support worker with the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society.