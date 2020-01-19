Sweaters, shoes, gloves, shirts, pants and hats are all welcome at the Waste Wise Clothing Swap providing they are in good condition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Waste Wise Clothing Swap coming up Wednesday, Jan. 29

These events are held by the CCCS as a way to divert textile waste from landfills into new homes

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is gearing up once more to host another Waste Wise Clothing Swap on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

These events are held by the CCCS as a way to divert textile waste from landfills into new homes and wardrobes. By some estimates, the average Canadian throws out 37 kilograms of textiles annually while North Americans send 10-million tonnes of clothes each year to a landfill, 95 per cent of which can be recycled or, in this case, reused.

These events are busy but fun ones for the CCCS to organize and run with them always welcoming new participants. This time around, however, there are some new rules even clothing swapping veterans should pay heed to.

The basics of the Waste Wise Clothing Swap are that you drop off your donation of unneeded or lightly used clothing at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre and then are invited to ‘shop’ through the rest of the community’s donations and take home whatever you like or need.

Read More: CCCS share some eco-friendly tips for 2019

“It’s guilt and money-free shopping: doesn’t get much better than that!” The CCCS wrote on its Facebook page.

The clothing items one can bring include all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, bras are ok but no other forms of underwear. Shoes and accessories like purses, belts and hats are also always welcome as are winter clothing like coats, mittens and toques.

The CCCS asks all attendees to bring only one garbage bag or containers of clothes each that are all of a high enough quality to be worn again. If you’re looking to get rid of more then a garbage bag full, they’d advise you to donate to some of the thrift stores in town or the Women’s Contact Society.

If you’re looking to recycle clothing, textiles for recycling can go into the purple bins located at the transfer station, Canadian Tire, and Surplus Herbys.

All donations can be You can be dropped off two hours before the event at 1 p.m. so the CCCS has time to sort everything. Donations can be dropped off at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

The Waste Wise Clothing Swap begins at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 and runs until 8 p.m.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Photography helps lakecity man heal relationship with Williams Lake

Just Posted

Photography helps lakecity man heal relationship with Williams Lake

Casey Bennett has used the lakecity to both discover what he’s passionate about and refine his craft

Rotary Club of WL serving the community since 1964

The Rotary Club of WL meets every Wednesday at noon at Mr. Mikes in downtown Williams Lake

CCPL ready to celebrate Literacy Week in Williams lake

A special edition of The Tribune will highlight the importance of all forms of literacy

UPDATE: After Cold weather leads to third entrance closure at CMH main entrance reopens

Hospital remains fully operational but without running water

Cariboo Foundation Trust desires to ‘refresh’ maternity equipment at CMH

Director Tammy Tugnum asks Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District to help with wish list

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

B.C. landlord sentenced to two years in jail for torching his own rental property

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Most Read