Waste Wise Clothing Swap coming up Wednesday, Jan. 29

Sweaters, shoes, gloves, shirts, pants and hats are all welcome at the Waste Wise Clothing Swap providing they are in good condition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is gearing up once more to host another Waste Wise Clothing Swap on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

These events are held by the CCCS as a way to divert textile waste from landfills into new homes and wardrobes. By some estimates, the average Canadian throws out 37 kilograms of textiles annually while North Americans send 10-million tonnes of clothes each year to a landfill, 95 per cent of which can be recycled or, in this case, reused.

These events are busy but fun ones for the CCCS to organize and run with them always welcoming new participants. This time around, however, there are some new rules even clothing swapping veterans should pay heed to.

The basics of the Waste Wise Clothing Swap are that you drop off your donation of unneeded or lightly used clothing at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre and then are invited to ‘shop’ through the rest of the community’s donations and take home whatever you like or need.

“It’s guilt and money-free shopping: doesn’t get much better than that!” The CCCS wrote on its Facebook page.

The clothing items one can bring include all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, bras are ok but no other forms of underwear. Shoes and accessories like purses, belts and hats are also always welcome as are winter clothing like coats, mittens and toques.

The CCCS asks all attendees to bring only one garbage bag or containers of clothes each that are all of a high enough quality to be worn again. If you’re looking to get rid of more then a garbage bag full, they’d advise you to donate to some of the thrift stores in town or the Women’s Contact Society.

If you’re looking to recycle clothing, textiles for recycling can go into the purple bins located at the transfer station, Canadian Tire, and Surplus Herbys.

All donations can be You can be dropped off two hours before the event at 1 p.m. so the CCCS has time to sort everything. Donations can be dropped off at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

The Waste Wise Clothing Swap begins at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 and runs until 8 p.m.



