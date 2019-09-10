WANTED: Photos for Williams Lake Harvest Fair photo contest

Williams Lake Harvest Fair volunteers have relaunched their photo contest after a website glitch, and are asking photographers to resubmit their entries in time to be a part of their photo contest.

If you took photos at the fair this past weekend, go to wlharvestfair.ca, and find the option on the home page to upload and enter them for your chance to win. Yos can also simply adding the hashtag #WLHarvestFair2019 to any of your Instagram photos.

There are seven terrific prizes to be won. The contest categories are human involvement, displays, animals, mini makers, promotional and anything to do with the ‘Pirates of the Carrots & Beans’ theme.

The first round of judging is carried out by a panel of WLHF representatives. Semi-finalist photographs will then be uploaded to the WLHF Facebook page, where the public will decide the winners in a voting/popularity process.

“The WLHF board works hard to add new and exciting aspects to the fair each year,” said volunteer Cailin Cousins. “This year they thought it would be neat to see the fair through the eyes of the visitors; a photo contest where people could earn great prizes from our sponsors is a win-win opportunity.”

The seven winners will choose from any of the fair sponsors found in the official 2019 printed catalog, and receive a $100 gift certificate for that business.

Anyone who submitted photos before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, must resubmit them in order to confirm that they are received by the WLHF judges and for them to officially be entered into contest.

