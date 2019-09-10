Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Angie Mindus photo

WANTED: Photos for Williams Lake Harvest Fair photo contest

Prizes to be won

Williams Lake Harvest Fair volunteers have relaunched their photo contest after a website glitch, and are asking photographers to resubmit their entries in time to be a part of their photo contest.

If you took photos at the fair this past weekend, go to wlharvestfair.ca, and find the option on the home page to upload and enter them for your chance to win. Yos can also simply adding the hashtag #WLHarvestFair2019 to any of your Instagram photos.

There are seven terrific prizes to be won. The contest categories are human involvement, displays, animals, mini makers, promotional and anything to do with the ‘Pirates of the Carrots & Beans’ theme.

The first round of judging is carried out by a panel of WLHF representatives. Semi-finalist photographs will then be uploaded to the WLHF Facebook page, where the public will decide the winners in a voting/popularity process.

“The WLHF board works hard to add new and exciting aspects to the fair each year,” said volunteer Cailin Cousins. “This year they thought it would be neat to see the fair through the eyes of the visitors; a photo contest where people could earn great prizes from our sponsors is a win-win opportunity.”

The seven winners will choose from any of the fair sponsors found in the official 2019 printed catalog, and receive a $100 gift certificate for that business.

Anyone who submitted photos before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, must resubmit them in order to confirm that they are received by the WLHF judges and for them to officially be entered into contest.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: Day two of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair, in photos

Just Posted

Second publication ban imposed in court in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Jayson Gilbert appeared in court Friday, Sept. 6

Westwick repeats as Thunder Mountain Speedway street stock champion

Tim Westwick is a two-time, back-to-back champion at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Lakecity players catch up during KIJHL exhibition contest

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous

Category 2 open fire ban to be lifted for Cariboo fire jurisdiction

The ban will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 13

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Most Read