Walmart’s local pharmacy manager Nadheen Hothi Murray is inviting the community out to visit her pharmacy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for blood pressure tests and blood glucose screening. (Photo submitted)

Walmart pharmacy offering free blood pressure and glucose screening tests Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart pharmacists will be answering lakecity’s health realated questions

Walmart’s local pharmacy manager Nadheen Hothi Murray is inviting the community up to attend a wellness day at her pharmacy on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murray is a member of the Hothi family, who owns Paradise Cinemas, and was born and raised in Williams Lake before she moved away to attend university eventually returning to become a pharmacist. She’s been manager of the Walmart pharmacy for the last three years and is excited to be promoting this new event.

Across Canada, Walmart’s will be offering a wellness day four times a year, once during each season, and this time Murray said they’re offering free blood pressure tests and blood glucose screenings. This will allow people who are curious about what their readings are or who may be at high risk for diseases like diabetes to check up on their cardiovascular health.

“I can’t make a diagnosis, but I can give them an idea of if they’re at high risk or not,” Murry said. “Just to bring more awareness about diabetes and high blood pressure in our community, it’s actually pretty prevalent in Williams Lake and everywhere in Canada.”

Read More: Full circle for Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy

Murry will be standing by to answer questions one on one about the tests and “pretty much” anything else health-related. The New Year is a time where a lot of people make resolutions about their health, which is why now is a great time to get a sense of how healthy you are.

This is also a great chance, in Murray’s opinion, to get to know one of the lakecity’s local pharmacies as she feels that not a lot of people realize Walmart has one. She hopes this event will bring her pharmacy to the forefront of lakecity minds and help it become a place people can come to for advice.

“It is possible to prevent some of these diseases with changes in lifestyle and if we know you’re higher risker maybe we can catch it before it progresses to high blood pressure and diabetes,” Murray said. “In the long run, it will be better for your health rather than trying to treat it after the fact.”

The Walmart pharmacy has two pharmacists and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


