Walk to End ALS set for Saturday, June 22 in Boitanio Park

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron will walk for RCMP member who passed away from the disease

Don Taylor signs the Memory Board in Boitanio Park during the Walk for ALS Saturday.

The Eighth Annual Williams Lake Walk to End ALS is taking place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The Walk to End ALS is the Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money raised goes to help finance research for a cure for ALS and also to deliver services for families living with ALS during the long illness.

This year’s walk in Williams Lake starts in Boitanio Park at 11 a.m. with registration, followed by the walk at noon.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron is walking on behalf of Kirk Seibert and is encouraging other members to, as well. Byron worked with Seibert who served as a member of the RCMP in “F” division for 25 years and passed away from ALS. His family continues to live in Williams Lake and are a part of the walk.

Recently, longtime ALS walk supporter and survivor Bill Montgomery also passed away after a 10-year battle with ALS.

His family is expected to be at the walk in Boitanio Park as well.

All members of the Walk to End ALS committee are volunteers for the ALS Society of BC & Yukon.

“This event unites the country and rallies people affected by ALS,” said Wendy Toyer, executive director with the ALS Society of BC. “Participants walk to show support for people living with and/or to honour the memory of a loved one lost. The Walk to End ALS inspires hope. Please join us.”

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects a person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere.

Typically, the person affected is immobilized or deceased within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. Three to five Canadians are identified with ALS daily and the same number waste away and perish from ALS each day.

The impact on the family is powerful. As they struggle to cope with the prospect of advancing disability and death, it consumes their emotional and financial reserves.

ALS is a costly disease in its later stages, demanding both extensive nursing care and expensive equipment. On the broader scene, the health-care system has been pushed to the limit and usually unable to cover the costs of supplemental care.

The Williams Lake Walk to End ALS would welcome your support during the walk on June 22nd. Your participation will help move a little closer to finding a cure for this dreaded disease. If you wish to volunteer please contact Chris Seibert at 250-392-5087 or Eileen Campbell at 250-267-7611.

You can also donate at walktoendals.ca.

