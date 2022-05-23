Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson takes a selfie with Walk to Cure ALS organizers Christina Seibert, Leo Rankin and Eileen Campbell. (Photo submitted)

Walk to Cure ALS set for June 4 in Williams Lake

An online silent auction begins June 1

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson recently supported the Walk to Cure ALS by purchasing a T-shirt and making a donation.

The Walk to Cure ALS is the main fundraiser for the ALS Society of BC.

ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease. An average of five Canadians are diagnosed with ALS every day. Funds raised go toward ALS research (40 per cent) and patient support services (60 per cent).

The Walk to Cure ALS will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the Walk starts at 11 a.m.

Please come and walk, run, bike or skate in support of this important cause.

There will be live music, Mr. Mikes barbecue, a bouncy castle and more activities during the walk. There will also be an online silent auction beginning on June 1 as part of the fundraising initiative.

Leo Rankin is one of the organizers of the Walk to Cure ALS.

