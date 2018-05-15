Chris Seibert is co-ordinating the Williams Lake Walk for ALS for the second year in a row after she lost her son Kirk in January 2017 to the disease. While the walk will take place on June 23, Seibert is inviting everyone to a fundraising barbecue being held at Save-On-Foods Saturday, May 19. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Walk for ALS barbecue at Save-On-Foods Saturday

Co-ordinator Chris Seibert is inviting everyone to a barbecue at Save-on-Foods, Saturday, May 19

To warm up for the Williams Lake Walk for ALS this year, co-ordinator Chris Seibert is inviting everyone to a barbecue at Save-on-Foods, Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Money raised goes toward research to find out what causes ALS,” Seibert said, noting the walk will take place on Saturday, June 23 in Boitanio Park.

She said she was inspired to co-ordinate the walk for the first time last year because she and her husband Chris Seibert lost their son, Kirk, in January 2017 to ALS.

Kirk grew up in Williams Lake and went on to become an RCMP officer.

“It took a year for his diagnosis and he lived another 15 months,” she said of her son.

“He left behind his wife, two daughters and four granddaughters.”

Since her son’s death, Seibert said while ALS is prevalent, it is not heard about as often because the patients don’t live as long.

ALS, or amyotrophic laterals sclerosis, is a progressive neurodenerative disease for which they is currently no cure.

It affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord that control the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe.

Presently there are 2,500 to 3,000 people living with ALS in Canada with a life expectancy of two to five years.

The cost to the average family over the course of the disease is $150,000 to $250,000 according to the ALS Society of Canada.

Praising the efforts of everyone who participates and helps with the walk each year, Seibert said it is the enthusiasm of the people involved that she appreciates.

“Many of them have been affected personally by ALS, whether it’s a family member or a friend who has had it.”

Seibert also receives help from the ALS Society of B.C., and said the assistance of Leo Rankin and Eileen Campbell in Williams Lake is also invaluable because they have been involved in the walk in previous years.

The check in time for the ALS Walk on June 23 is 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m.

People can register early at http://www.walkforals.ca.

Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin Amateur Radio Society to upgrade equipment thanks to Rotary grant
Next story
Generations reminisce over tea

Just Posted

Chase suspect arrested without incident in fields near Exeter Station Road

The suspect is also wanted for offences committed in Alberta

Community invited to attend Williams Lake and Area Wildfire Information Expo

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining tour kicks off in Williams Lake

A new initiative by the FNWAR called Stand for Water focuses on Mount Polley and protecting clean water in B.C.

Cariboo Chilcotin Amateur Radio Society to upgrade equipment thanks to Rotary grant

Money to go towards upgrading radio repeaters on Vedan Mountain, Mount Timothy and Puntzi Mountain

Wildfire risk reduction focus of upcoming open house at 150 Mile

The Ministry of Forests will give an update on activities

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Most Read