Volunteers prepare to host 2021 Virtual Walk to End ALS in Williams Lake Saturday June 19

A small event will take place in Boitanio Park

Williams Lake Walk for ALS volunteers Chris Seibert, Leo Rankin and Connie Rankin work a table Friday, June 11 during the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market. The group encourages everyone to participate in the upcoming Virtual Walk to End ALS in Williams Lake on Saturday, June 19. They will be walking starting at 11 a.m. at Boitanio Park. Visit www.walktoendals.ca and search for Williams Lake walk to make a donation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The virtual Williams Lake Walk to End ALS will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 19 in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions have been reduced, a maximum of 50 people can gather for the walk, note organizers.

“We will have a brief ceremony and then walk the one km loop through the park,” said Leo Rankin.

There are currently about 3,000 Canadians living with ALS. Around the world there are about 200,000 living with ALS.

Visit www.walktoendals.ca and search for Williams Lake walk to make a donation.



