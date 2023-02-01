The Office of the Seniors Advocate is conducting a survey about long-term care residents and family experiences in B.C. communities, including Williams Lake. Unsplash.com image

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is conducting a survey about long-term care residents and family experiences in B.C. communities, including Williams Lake. Unsplash.com image

Volunteers needed to conduct survey with seniors in long-term care in Williams Lake

The survey is part of a B.C.-wide project to interview seniors living in publicly-funded care homes

Volunteers are needed to interview seniors in Williams Lake.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is conducting a survey about long-term care residents and family experiences.

Community members will visit residents, see what it is like living in long-term care and conduct a structured interview with them.

Interviews conducted in Williams Lake are part of a B.C.-wide project to interview more than 29,000 seniors living in publicly-funded care homes.

The goal is to make improvements for them, both locally and provincially, noted the Seniors Advocate in its information about the survey.

Anyone can apply either online at www.surveybcseniors.org/volunteer/ or by calling 1-877-952-9181.

