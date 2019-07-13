James Inglis comes in twice a week to help George Fletcher run the Salvation Army drop-in centre’s coffee bar, which Fletcher runs every Monday to Friday. Patrick Davies photo.

Volunteers needed for summer months at Salvation Army

As summer goes on the need for volunteers at the Salvation Army becomes all the more important

As summer goes on the need for volunteers and extra hands at the Salvation Army in Williams Lake becomes all the more important.

The Salvation Army in Williams Lake was founded to give new hope and real help to the people in the community who need it the most.

Their drop-in centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Salvation Army’s food bank is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, serving about 500 families in the area per month with 273 children in those families.

Tamara Robinson, the director of family services and community outreach for just over four years now, said that she loves the frontline work she does every day with the people. Robinson said both she and the organization do a lot of work tackling addiction and getting people the help or resources they need.

Read More: Williams Lake Salvation Army benefits from BC Hydro energy efficient funding

She’s also in charge of organizing the meals they offer, breakfast and lunch, every Monday through to Friday with breakfast happening from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Recently, Robinson said that longtime volunteer Dina Kennedy and others have also taken to going out in their emergency disaster truck, awarded to them after the 2017 wildfires, on Saturday nights with hot food in the result of an emergency. Volunteers meet at the Salvation Army at 8:30 p.m. to reheat soup and prepare other foods before going out to the community at nighttime from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. handing out blankets, food and toiletries to homeless people opting to sleep outside.

“We’re in desperate need of volunteers. We have about 60 volunteers on file and about 30 of them are regular people who come in but of course, with summertime, a lot of them are going on holidays,” Robinson said.

“There’s no way we can do what we do here without volunteers, we’re a not for profit with no government funding and we rely on grants and proposals that I write and our thrift store to keep us afloat.”

Currently, Robinson said they are really in need of anyone with any kind of soup making expertise, or even just a willingness to learn, to help provide the lunch they offer every week.

Volunteers in the kitchen usually start at 9 a.m. and work until around noon cooking up two big pots of soup to feed upwards of a 100 people a day alongside prep cooks, who are also needed, who chop up fruit and vegetables for salads.

They also need help in their food bank to stock shelves and manage inventory and Robinson said she’s sure they need volunteers for the Salvation Army Thrift Store, as well, to sort clothes and put price tags on items. Currently, to help plug these gaps, Robinson said she ideally needs about four new volunteers a day except for on Thursdays. She added they are currently working on some partnerships within the community that, if they come to fruition, will require more hands to sort a fresh influx of food.

Robinson said they offer training on the spot to any who step up to lend their services and will work with anyone regardless of their own challenges or schedules.

Read More: Salvation Army donates $100k for Mennonites’ rebuilding of homes destroyed in 2017 wildfires

“Everybody is capable of helping and we like to give them that opportunity. If you volunteer we will do references for future job employment and if someone is looking to get into cooking, we have a full industrial kitchen so it’s a good way to get those skills,” Robinson said. “We accept anyone who wants to volunteer with us, we’re happy to have everybody.”

Helping the “wonderful people” who come through the doors and putting a smile on their face is very rewarding, Robinson said, and she likes giving back to the community these people are a part of.

Prospective volunteers can either come into the Salvation Army and see Robinson in person or contact her via phone at 250-392-2423, ext. 208 or by e-mail at tamara_robinson@can.salvationarmy.org to being the process.

Volunteers are required to adhere to a code of conduct, which includes respecting everyone who comes through the doors, signing a liability form and submitting to a fully paid for a criminal record check.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Need an outdoor escape? There’s a few favourites to keep you moving

Just Posted

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Need an outdoor escape? There’s a few favourites to keep you moving

Look no further than the city limits for a wide range of great hikes and swims

Album covers influence group exhibit Uncover It

This summer the group art show, Uncover It, showcases the creativity of several Cariboo artists

Public assistance requested to find missing airplane

Almost a year ago the plane disappeared after running into rough weather

VIDEO: CRD advises recreationists to avoid West Chilcotin areas impacted by flooding

Road repairs are underway

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Turners call the shots for Williams Lake Square Dancers

The Stampede Whirlaways or the Williams Lake Square Dancers are always looking for new members

VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

Most Read