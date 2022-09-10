Volunteers at the heart of Williams Lake Harvest Fair

The Williams Lake 43rd annual Harvest Fair takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at the curling rink.
The grounds will open at 7 a.m. each day, with the exhibit hall in the curling rink open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Cattle sorting at the Trail Riders outdoor arena will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the gymkhana will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The mini makers vendor market will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be entertainment both days.
Friday evening volunteers were busy at the curling rink judging entries and putting the final touches on everything.
