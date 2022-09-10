Volunteers at the heart of Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Anna Heppner (from left), Sheilah Olson, Cary Olson, Chad and Ashley Fofonoff and Serena Neels spend Friday evening (Sept. 9) determining the top wines submitted for judging at the Williams Lake Harvest Fall. Chad is following in the footsteps of his father Peter who volunteered as a convener for the wine category for many years, something Chad is now doing. This year they taste tested 14 wines. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Elaine Watt is happy to help out at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Friday evening. Watt, a member of the local quitting club and the Harvest Fair committee, started quitting after her children left home in 1996. This year there are 102 quilts on display. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Volunteers Wendy and Cary Frederick set up the parking barricades for the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Friday evening. Wendy said she will also be working at one of the six concessions at the fair to help out due to there being fewer volunteers this year. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake 43rd annual Harvest Fair takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at the curling rink.

The grounds will open at 7 a.m. each day, with the exhibit hall in the curling rink open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Cattle sorting at the Trail Riders outdoor arena will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the gymkhana will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The mini makers vendor market will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be entertainment both days.

Friday evening volunteers were busy at the curling rink judging entries and putting the final touches on everything.

