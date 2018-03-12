Visit the High Arctic this Wednesday

Next travel and dessert night to be held with Tom Smith this March 14

By Barry Sale

It looks as if spring is finally poking through the cold and the snow, but the nights are still long. Why not spend a couple of enjoyable hours sharing a once in a lifetime trip with someone who has been there?

Tonight, retired judge Tom Smith tells us about his return trip to Ellesmere Island in the Canadian north on an icebreaker as part of the Canada 150 birthday celebrations.

Tom spent three years on the island as an RCMP Constable in the early 1960s and his return this past summer was both exciting and eye-opening. Here’s a great opportunity for you to see a part of Canada that few get to experience.

Join us tonight, March 14, at St. Andrew’s church hall (downstairs) for coffee and desserts. Admission is by donation. Dessert is served at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m.

Bring a friend and be prepared to share an enjoyable evening of travel and adventure!

