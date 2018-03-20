Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

According to the calendar it’s the first day of spring today.

It arrived Tuesday morning in the northern hemisphere at 9:15 a.m., even though most of British Columbia is still cloaked beneath a cloudy sky with a strong chance of rain this week.

The month of March tends to be hit or miss when meteorologists attempt to forecast the weather, but plants and animals seem to have much less trouble as new buds have already began to poke their heads above ground, trees have begun to blossom and varieties of birds are back in numbers.

The first day of spring also follows daylight savings time, providing everyone with more opportunity to spend time outdoors due to longer daylight hours. It’s also the only time of the year that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west for everyone in the world — the sun would pass directly over your head if you were standing on the equator!

Spring days are roughly made up of 12 hours of daylight, which increase as the season progresses. The climate also begins to shift, although anyone visiting the subtropical or tropical areas may also associate spring with the dry or wet season, monsoonal or cyclonic. This is caused by unstable weather when warm air begins to invade lower latitudes while cold air is still pushing from the polar regions. Flooding is also more common in mountainous areas because of snow-melt accelerated by warm rains.

Spring will last until May 31, and then the seasons change again with summer coming into full swing as the climate heats up in North America.

It’s a great time to get up and get active outdoors and remember to send your best photos and video to your local Black Press newsroom!


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Domestic Violence Workshop set for First Nations youth

Just Posted

B.C First Nation announces full closure of Chilcotin River steelhead fishery

Citing a steady decline of numbers, the TNG is closing its own steelhead fishery in the Chilcotin River

Williams Lake fine-tuning cannabis zoning bylaw

City council is proceeding with its plan to open its doors to the legalized cannabis industry

B.C. First Nation makes justice a priority

Tl’etinqox First Nation is working to make its community more just for its members and offenders

Update: Injured snowmobiler taken to Quesnel hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Two members of CCSAR were dispatched to rescue an injured female snowmobiler in the West Chilcotin’s Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park.

Williams Lake plans to borrow $1 million from water fund for paving

City council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve borrowing $1 million from the city’s water fund for paving rehabiliation.

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

Police responded to three recent incidents that sent seven people to hospital

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

New Liberal bill would tighten controls on sale, licensing of firearms in Canada

Measures are intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes

Most Read

  • Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

    Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province