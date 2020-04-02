VIDEO: Williams Lake teachers reach out to students on first week back to school without them

“These schools are really, really big empty buildings without you here”

Lake City Secondary School teachers have used their first week back after spring break to creatively to reach out to their students, who are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The School District 27 staff sent messages to their students in a video, posted to Lake City Secondary School’s Facebook page Thursday, April 2.

LCSS principal Craig Munroe took the opportunity to remind students to eat healthy, exercise and practise social distancing, before saying it was tough for everyone to be at school without the kids.

“We really actually miss you guys,” said LCSS principal Craig Munroe. “These schools are really, really big empty buildings without you here.”

Throughout the video many other teachers told the students to stay safe and be healthy during this uncertain time.

Last month, teachers throughout the province were asked to find a way to provide continuity of learning for students online, connect with vulnerable students and provide support for essential service workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

