VIDEO: Williams Lake Cataline Elementray School marks Indigenous Veterans, Remembrance Day

Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake marked Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day with a school assembly Nov. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students place paper wreaths at a cross in the gym. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Carolann Dikur’s class prepares to perform a Remembrance Day tableau set to music. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chris Armstrong’s class recites In Flanders Fields by John McCrae (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brownies and Cubs march in with Aubrey Jackson playing the bagpipes to open the assembly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wreaths made by Cataline Elementary School students grace a simple wooden cross after the Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day assembly held Thursday, Nov. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students listen intently to the different aspects of the assembly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) John Kovach’s students ask Aubrey Jackson some questions about the bagpipes after the assembly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson plays Amazing Grace to close off the assembly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students bring wreaths up to the front of the assembly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students were encouraged to bring the wreaths their classrooms had made to lay them at the wooden cross at the front of the gym. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake marked Remembrance Day and Indigenous Veterans Day with an assembly Nov. 10.

Just after 11 a.m. the students, staff and family members gathered inside the school gym.

The ceremony opened with five students who are brownies and cubs marching into the gym as local piper Aubrey Jackson played and marched behind them.

“Remembrance Day is a time for people in Canada to recognize and honour veterans and military heroes,” said principal Yvonne Davis as she MCd the event.

There are 324 students in the school, which is the biggest elementary school in the city, and Davis said the school has assemblies every month and teachers sign up to have their students perform.

During the assembly Carolann Dikur’s students did a Remembrance Day tableau where they depicted the four stages of war.

Chris Armstrong’s students recited In Flanders Fields by John McCrae and students taught by Nicole Ulrich, Jen Hansen and Karyn Sache sang a peace song and Charlotte Diamond song titled Leave The World a Little Better.

The students watched a couple of small videos and also some of them placed wreaths made by students at the front of the gym near a large cross.

It was the first time the assembly had happened in person for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the last few years we made little videos and then streamed them into all of the classrooms,” Davis said, noting it was great to see so many parents and visitors attend.

“It’s so awesome to have Aubrey Jackson here as our piper. He’s amazing. We are just thankful we can celebrate Indigenous Veterans Day as well as Remembrance Day.”

After the students had mostly filed out of the gym, a trio of students from John Kovach’s class stopped and asked Jackson about playing the bagpipes.

Within minutes the whole class was surrounding Jackson and with the teacher’s permission was going to get them marching to some tunes.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DaySchoolsWilliams Lake