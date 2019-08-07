Some of the bead works created by Ada Phillips.

VIDEO: Smart 55: Ada Phillips finds statisfaction: one bead at a time

A Xat’sull First Nation community member, she also teaches beading workshops

Watching Ada Phillips working with her bead loom is both calming and mesmerizing.

A member of Xat’sull First Nation, Phillips said she was born in Deep Creek, and learned how to bead when she was a student at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

Her mother, Alice Summers, died when she was only seven years old and she was raised by her grandmother, Addie Sellars.

During the Cariboo Heritage Gathering, organized by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin for Monday of the Williams Lake Stampede, Phillips was one of several elders sharing her knowledge and talent with the public.

“One of the supervisors, who lived at Sugar Cane, used to take a handful of us girls after she finished doing her work over to her place and do bead work with us,” she said. “She taught us how to do a head dress, which I don’t see anymore. I am going to have to do them again some day, but I cannot keep up with what I’m doing now.”

Once she learned the artistry, she never stopped, and said she beaded at intervals in her life doing the most when she was between 30 and 40 years old.

“I did a belt for my dad, Albert (Sonny) Sellars Jr, two headbands for my dad, a belt for my cousin and a belt for my husband, Wilfred. I’m redoing the belt for my husband because I made it about 30 years ago already. I have to redo it because it’s worn out.”

Phillips said she finds it peaceful to bead and her eyes are doing “OK.”

Read more: German journalists wowed by local mountain biking trails and First Nations communities

She makes purses to order, and teaches beading workshops in her community.

“My needles are all a size 10 and my thread is too,” she explained as she demonstrated her craft during the Cariboo Heritage Gathering.

“They are not the smallest, they are the regular size.”

Average times for making something takes about three hours an inch, she said.

Recently she did a demonstration workshop for 10 participants and said she tells people who want to learn they have to be keen.

“If you don’t want to do it, you are not going to learn. Maybe you will get started, but you won’t keep on it. That’s my view. Being interested will get you over have the battle of learning.”

Phillips said she has always had ideas for designs and things to bead, but feels as she gets older she is inspired more and more.

When she’s not beading Phillips works two part-time positions for her community — assisting with natural resources and with treaty negotiations.

She said she planned to attended the Kamloops Pow Wow over the B.C. Day long weekend for the first time in over a decade and hoped she would find some inspiration there for further beading ideas.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New executive director of BBBSWL ready to expand their services

Just Posted

VIDEO: Smart 55: Ada Phillips finds statisfaction: one bead at a time

A Xat’sull First Nation community member, she also teaches beading workshops

LETTERS: Crime Severity Index a statistical prevarication

Interestingly, most of Canada’s largest cities don’t appear until much down the list

Cariboo Chilcotin residents inspired on 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey

Two of the seven people doing the sustainable leadership program are from the region

New executive director of BBBSWL ready to expand their services

Strong lakecity roots fuels Kadar’s commitment to the youth of the community she loves

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake’s first airport

By the late 1920s, airplanes had become a fact of life

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read