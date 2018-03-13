VIDEO: Legion benefits from auction of world’s fastest log car

Legion recieves $90,000 U.S. to go towards veterans programs

A journey started almost two years ago came to a fruitful end Tuesday, when the creators of the world’s fastest log car presented the Williams Lake Legion, Branch 139 with a cheque for $90,000 U.S.

The money was raised at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in January.

The car was auctioned off three times, netting $350,000 U.S. for veterans organizations.

Bryan Reid Sr. of Pioneer Log Homes of BC, and Gerald Overton Sr. were happy to hand the money over to Vivian MacNeil, first vice president of the local legion, who says the money will be going towards the Legion Foundation to help veterans.

Read more: World’s fastest log car sells for $350,000 U.S.

 

