VIDEO: Flag raised for Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

Dennis Hawkins-Bogle (from left), Stephen Hawkins-Bogle, a pair of brothers visiting from Mcleese Lake, break bread beside longtime Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple member Mohan Gill. Patrick Davies Photo.

The celebration of Vaisakhi is well underway in Williams Lake at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple.

Vaisakhi, otherwise known as Punjabi new year, is an important event for Sikh and Hindu communities worldwide and is celebrated annually on April 13 and 14. Here in Williams Lake, Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple did so by inviting the entire public out to their flag changing ceremony.

Every year for Vaisakhi the temple changes out its flag covering to wash so they can refresh the pole and prepare it for the next 365 days. Afterwards, attendees celebrate with a traditional meal in the temple.

Throughout the weekend starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning and ending at 10 a.m. Sunday morning the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, is read continuously to mark the occasion.

Mohan Gill is a longtime member of the temple who’s lived and worked in Williams Lake for 25 years and said that it’s important for this event to be open to everyone to come and celebrate, regardless of faith.

“Everyone is welcome here (at the temple),” Gill said.



Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple members Ternjit Dhesi and Rachhpal Sahota serving food in the temple during this year’s Vaisakhi. Patrick Davies Photo.

Members of the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple in formal wear chant during Vaisakhi celebrations Saturday. Patrick Davies Photo.

Members of the Sikh community come together to wrap the flag pole in a special cloth designed to last throughout the year. Patrick Davies Photo.

