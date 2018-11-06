Area Librarian Anton Dounts invites everyone to participate in a survey that will help the Cariboo Regional District plan library services for the next three to five years. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: CRD seeking public input on its library services

Surveys are available in paper or online

The Cariboo Regional District is looking for public input on where its libraries should go in the next three to five years.

Area librarian Anton Dounts said a survey seeking public feedback was launched Tuesday, Nov. 6 and is available in paper copy at the library or online via the library’s Facebook page or the CRD’s website.

“We are trying to get as much feedback as we can from our staff and our community,” he told the Tribune.

Aside from the survey, there will be a Question of the Week series through displays at the library or the library Facebook pages.

Read more: Children’s author visits Williams Lake library

Librarians will also be going through the Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake branches periodically with short polls for patrons to answer.

All the activities encourage participants to share what they like about the library and what they would like to see improved.

This public engagement process is part of the CRD’s goal of developing a strategic plan for library services, as outlined in the service’s 2018 and 2019 five-year business plan.

Strategic plans are a common planning tool for libraries. A strategic plan will provide direction and focus for the development of library services and inform future business plans. The plan will incorporate feedback gathered through this process and through an internal engagement process with library staff.

Dounts has been part of the libary in Williams Lake for almost three years.

He said the Friends of the Library will be hosting a library book sale on Friday, Nov. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 1 from 10 to 4 p.m.

According to the Friends of the Library poster, donations of new and gently used books are welcomed and Christmas-themed books are particularly needed.

Donations can be brought to the library prior to the sale.

There will also be a silent auction hosted by Friends of the Library beginning Saturday, Nov. 24 and bids will close on Saturday, Dec. 1.


