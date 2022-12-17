VIDEO: CDC Christmas Wish Breakfast spreads the joy of gift giving

Ray Jorde, left, Tina Jorde, Marg Gendron and Claude Gendron were among the people attending the CDC Christmas Wish Breakfast at Boston Pizza on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre executive director Vanessa Riplinger. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre staff members Kevin Daniel, left, Melissa Fournier, Kenza Lahlou and Danya Amery enjoy the Christmas Wish Breakfast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crystal McDermott, Jenny Quilt and Grace Cahoose of Denisiqi Services Society enjoy the Christmas Wish Breakfast Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Boston Pizza. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Boston Pizza chef Karen Malley, left, and owner Jason Ouimet were kept busy during the CDC Christmas Wish Breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Const. Adam Hildebrandt and Kevin Daniel prepare to load up toys from the Christmas Wish Breakfast for transportation to the Cariboo Chilcotin Development Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boston Pizza was bustling upstairs and down Wednesday, Dec. 14 as the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CDC) and Goat FM held the annual Christmas Wish Breakfast.

People of all ages arrived in groups to enjoy breakfast carrying donations of toys and cash to help the CDC distribute gifts to children in the Williams Lake area this Christmas.

Vanessa Riplinger, CDC executive director, said it was going well and that she was happy with how many volunteers were helping out.

“We’ve had amazing volunteers show up and the community has come out in droves with lots of toys,” she said. “Our community is such a giving community.”

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson was serving coffee and said he had brought a truck load of new toys from an agency in 100 Mile House to add to the donations.

“The agency received a lot this year and wanted to give back,” he said.

“Last week I took a load of toys from Williams Lake to 100 Mile House for some immigrants from Ukraine. It’s the way the Cariboo works – it spreads out its giving.”

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron and Const. Adam Hildebrandt were on hand to help load up toys in an RCMP van for transport from Boston Pizza to the CDC.

All of the gifts are then placed in age groupings on tables for local agencies to come select gifts for children which they were expected to do on Thursday, Riplinger said.

