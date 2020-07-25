The juvenile hummingbird is headed to the Kamloops Wildlife Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: Cariboo women come to rescue of injured and abandonded hummingbirds

Caren Pritchard is caring for two of the tiny creatures for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Society

Two rescued hummingbirds have been lovingly cared for by a Williams Lake woman in advance of being taken to the Kamloops Wildlife Park for rehabilitation.

Caren Pritchard received both of the hummingbirds from Sue Burton, a volunteer with Second Chance Wildlife Rescue out of Quesnel.

The first one was injured on Tuesday, July 21, and Pritchard drove it down to Kamloops.

“On my way home, Sue phoned and asked if I could take another one until Friday or Saturday,” she said at her home Thursday, July 23.

As she prepared to feed a juvenile Rufous hummingbird inside a screen tent set up in her front yard, Pritchard said it did not appear to be injured, but it was a young one.

“It’s so sad. It doesn’t know how to drink yet,” she said. “I’ve been coaxing and coaxing it to swallow the nectar out of a syringe. I’m not her mom so it won’t open up its mouth for me, but that’s how it has to eat.”

So far the tiny creature has not flown, and when Pritchard noticed the hummingbird’s balance was off she placed a bamboo skewer through the box for it to stand on.

Pritchard first discovered she had a passion for hummingbirds about 12 years ago.

She had been watching a hummingbird in her yard making a nest in a tree.

“I assumed there were babies in there because she was flying in and doing something. Then one morning I was getting dressed and thought I hadn’t seen her so I set up my video camera because I had to go to work.”

When she got home, she watched the nest with her daughter Sydney and they could see little beaks poking up so they knew there were babies inside.

With the mother gone, the two climbed a ladder and cut the nest out of the tree.

The hummingbirds did not even have their eyes open yet so Pritchard’s mom Nola brought her a syringe from Cariboo Memorial Hospital that had a long piece on that end that mimicked a mother’s beak and Pritchard started feeding the babies.

“They knew what to do, they’d bob their heads up and down,” she recalled. “It was so cool. We kept them inside a screen tent and eventually opened up the screen and they flew away.”

Often the hummingbirds would return after that, even landing on Pritchard’s head or eating out of a bird feeder.

The next year one showed up in the carport.

It hopped on her son Jordan’s finger and then onto Pritchard’s finger.

Pritchard said she has also become involved with a local group of women who puts bands on hummingbirds, upon the invitation of Diane Dunaway, a beekeeper at Soda Creek.

Dunaway has 1,000s of hummingbirds come to her feeders and was asked if she would be interested in starting up a banding group in Williams Lake as part of the Hummingbird Project of B.C. by the Rocky Point Bird Observatory in Victoria.

“Diane said she would love to and that she knew someone else that might be interested because she knew about my babies. Right away I was keen and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Since caring for the babies she hadn’t taken anymore in until Burton contacted her last week. Burton knows Pritchard because she has called her in the past about a baby crow and some baby mice and knew she was interested in hummingbirds.

Tracy Reynolds, animal care manager at the Kamloops Wildlife Park said they receive about 10 hummingbirds a year.

Often injuries are to the head or wing caused by window strikes. It’s not common to get nestlings, however, more often it’s adults.

The hummingbird Pritchard delivered on Tuesday was a Calliope from the 100 Mile area and Reynolds said it is doing OK, but cannot fly yet.

“We think it has a wing injury, but honestly with our X-ray it is challenging because a hummingbird is so tiny. There bones are so fine and an X-ray is not clear.”

Cage rest is usually the course of treatment in a tiny critter pen and supporting it for the time it needs to heal.

Even medicating them is extremely difficult, she added.

Reynolds started as a volunteer with the park in 2002, moved to working casually and then full-time.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Caren Pritchard believes the Rufous hummingbird is a female, judging from the speckles on her neck. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sue Burton is an avid volunteer for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue out of Quesnel. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

Previous story
Williams Lake reporter gives thanks to responders for saving her life

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cariboo women come to rescue of injured and abandonded hummingbirds

Caren Pritchard is caring for two of the tiny creatures for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Society

Materials being stockpiled to repair Moffat Creek Bridge washout

Dawson Road Maintenance and subcontractors have been busy with flood damage this spring, summer

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

Popular Likely Fishing Derby cancelled

Organizers made the decision this week to cancel the August long weekend event

New documentary to showcase B.C. residential school survivor and salmon

The 45-minute film to feature Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

Most Read