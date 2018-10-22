Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and Williams Lake RCMP Const. Taylor Callens, recently runner up in The Amazing Race Canada with his sister Courtney, are launching a Movember challenge. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

A First Nations chief and RCMP constable are teaming up for Movember challenge in Williams Lake.

With a warning that growing moustaches is neither one’s strong suit, Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and RCMP Const. Taylor Callens are determined to see who can grow the best moustache.

Both have participated in Movember in past, but this time they decided to make it into a competition and see who can raise the most money, Callens said.

“Whoever loses will have to shave their head,” Callens said.

Sellars said the winner will get to shave the other persons head.

“We are hoping to ride the wave of our current celebrity status to raise money for a good cause,” he added.

Sellars was recently elected as chief of his community and is a goalie for the Williams Lake Stampeders and Callens recently achieved second place in The Amazing Race Canada on a team with his sister Courtney and is a regular cyclist with the Cops for Cancer Tour de North team out of Williams Lake.

Read more: Boston Pizza hosts Amazing Race viewing party in aid of Cops for Cancer

Callens said they are hoping to raise $10,000, noting other officers on his watch at the Williams Lake detachment are getting on board to grow moustaches as well.

“We are not blessed with good moustache growing genes, but we are going to do our best,” Sellars said.

Every November, men commit to grow a moustache to raise funds to help make a difference for men’s health — in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Since its inception in Australia in 2003, Movember has gone from 30 participants to more than five million.

In 2017, $17.2 million was raised for Movember in Canada.

The Movember challenge includes growing a moustache, committing to walking or running 60 kilometres over the month and hosting fundraisers.

Watch for updates through November when the Tribune will be connecting with Sellars and Callens to see how their “soup catchers” are progressing and coverage of the head shaving.

For more information on Movember or to donate go to the Movember Canada website at https://ca.movember.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A trip of a lifetime to Africa for Williams Lake adventurers
Next story
Hough closer to digital colonoscope purchase thanks to community donations

Just Posted

Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

A trip of a lifetime to Africa for Williams Lake adventurers

Imagine yourself sitting in a safari jeep in Africa watching a herd of elephants amble by

Falcons volleyball teams earn valuable experience on road trip

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the ‘A’ division tournament

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read