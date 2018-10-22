VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and Williams Lake RCMP Const. Taylor Callens, recently runner up in The Amazing Race Canada with his sister Courtney, are launching a Movember challenge. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A First Nations chief and RCMP constable are teaming up for Movember challenge in Williams Lake.

With a warning that growing moustaches is neither one’s strong suit, Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and RCMP Const. Taylor Callens are determined to see who can grow the best moustache.

Both have participated in Movember in past, but this time they decided to make it into a competition and see who can raise the most money, Callens said.

“Whoever loses will have to shave their head,” Callens said.

Sellars said the winner will get to shave the other persons head.

“We are hoping to ride the wave of our current celebrity status to raise money for a good cause,” he added.

Sellars was recently elected as chief of his community and is a goalie for the Williams Lake Stampeders and Callens recently achieved second place in The Amazing Race Canada on a team with his sister Courtney and is a regular cyclist with the Cops for Cancer Tour de North team out of Williams Lake.

Callens said they are hoping to raise $10,000, noting other officers on his watch at the Williams Lake detachment are getting on board to grow moustaches as well.

“We are not blessed with good moustache growing genes, but we are going to do our best,” Sellars said.

It's a proven fact that moustaches give you superpowers. With just two weeks left to Mo, it's time to see what you and yours can do.

Every November, men commit to grow a moustache to raise funds to help make a difference for men’s health — in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Since its inception in Australia in 2003, Movember has gone from 30 participants to more than five million.

In 2017, $17.2 million was raised for Movember in Canada.

The Movember challenge includes growing a moustache, committing to walking or running 60 kilometres over the month and hosting fundraisers.

Watch for updates through November when the Tribune will be connecting with Sellars and Callens to see how their “soup catchers” are progressing and coverage of the head shaving.

For more information on Movember or to donate go to the Movember Canada website at https://ca.movember.com.



