Big Lake elementary school students. (Holly Zurak photos)

VIDEO: Big Lake Elementary School staff and student enjoy drive by

Principal Holly Zurak enjoyed putting together a video

A social distance exchange between Big Lake elementary school staff and students has been documented in a six-minute video.

Principal Holly Zurak told the Tribune that she created the video from photographs and videos she made during the drive by on Monday, April 6, on her phone.

“We talked with all the students before so they were expecting us, which is why they made signs.”

Zurak was the only one who got off and on the bus where the staff made sure to sit apart.

She handed out plastic tubs with assignments for each of the 30 students, using hand sanitizer before and after each delivery.

School work will be a ‘blended approach’ of paper-based materials and some digital as long as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students at home.

“Most have internet access, but there are some great equity discrepancies in our community between who has devices and most people even if they have internet don’t have really good internet. Internet is an issue out here.”

As the school is K-5, most of the students don’t have independent technology skills yet, she added.

“It would look really different if we were a middle school and our students were more tech savvy.”

Big Lake elementary is designated as a wild school so during the pandemic students will encouraged to participate in a wild school challenge every week.

“The students will have to play outside, but beyond the playing, we want them to be engaging with education right in their own back yards because that is so important to us. Our rural kids are so lucky because they have big play spaces.”

Describing how quiet the school is without the students, Zurak said it is a “little spooky and too quiet.”

“I think we are a lucky team because we all get along so well and we’ve got big laughs and voices and we’re getting through it together, but we definitely miss the kids.”

She said the school is lucky it only has 20 families to connect with.

“It is definitely more of a challenge at other schools.”

Read more: Season’s Greetings: Rural school heart of Big Lake community


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A parent and child greet the school bus.

Big Lake Elementary School students.

Big Lake Elementary School students.

Previous story
Williams Lake movie theatre popcorn sale event to see 100 per cent proceeds for Salvation Army

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP make arrests on Winger Road after quad chase

Two suspects arrested

VIDEO: Big Lake Elementary School staff and student enjoy drive by

Principal Holly Zurak enjoyed putting together a video

Williams Lake movie theatre popcorn sale event to see 100 per cent proceeds for Salvation Army

‘People are missing their movie popcorn,’: Paradise Cinemas owner David Hothi

COVID-19: Central Mountain Air suspending flights, effective April 11

The airline is suspending scheduled flights through to June 7

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

Most Read