VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake mobile clothing drive ‘crazy successful’

An additional day on Saturday has been added, when volunteers are available

A freshly-launched mobile, parking lot clothing drive spearheaded by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake has exceeded expectations so far, said executive director Angela Kadar.

So much so, the organization has added a third day of collection to its week.

“It’s been crazy successful,” said Kadar. “Our storage unit is almost full.”

Through the drive, residents are able to drop off their used, new or unwanted men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, outerwear, boots, shoes, hats, mitts and scarves, along with personal items such as ties, socks, purses, wallets, bags, bedding, towels and jewellery. Items must be in bags and boxes, labelled BBBS, she noted.

Big Brothers Big Sisters launched the mobile parking lot clothing drive after a generous donation of a trailer — being used to collect and store dropped off items — from Chemo RV.

Once donated, clothing and items are sorted and distributed to BBBSWL’s clients first, before becoming available at Value Village in Kamloops.

The cargo trailer is being parked at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot closest to Kiwanis Park on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and at 150 Mile Marshall’s Store on Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m.

A new time on select Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — at the Williams Lake and District Credit Union on Third Avenue has been added.

“This weekend (April 10) will be our first Saturday at the Credit Union,” Kadar said, noting to keep an eye on the BBBSWL Facebook page for which Saturdays will be offered.



