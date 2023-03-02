Video and song by Cariboo youth to go live March 3

Brent Morton, left, and Pharis Romero, second from left, work with some Cariboo youth on a music video project, in which the youth wrote a song and performed in a video as part of climate change awareness. (Shannon O’Donovan photo) Brent Morton, left, and Pharis Romero, second from left, work with some Cariboo youth on a music video project, in which the youth wrote a song and performed in a video as part of climate change awareness. (Shannon O’Donovan photo)

A video and song created by Cariboo youth goes live on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The video was a project involving collaboration with local musicians, a local videographer and nine Cariboo youth who wrote and then recorded a song and made a music video.

Themed around climate change, and the impacts it will have on all of us, the song is titled: We Can Think it Out and it is a beautiful, hopeful melody with a healthy dose of melancholy, given the subject matter.

Not just meaningful, the song is catchy, and it’s beauty shouldn’t be a surprise, with a team made up of Juno-award-winning songwriter Pharis Romero, talented musician and sound technician Brent Morten, brilliant music teacher and singer-songwriter Dena Baumann, and all led by the newly-minted solo recording artist Shannon O’Donovan-Zirnhelt who released her own first album last year.

The young talent all comes from the local area as well, includes a broad age range, and all the potential of youth comes together to create something really lovely.

Julia Zirnhelt, Raven Shepherd, Bodhi Elwick, Seamus Zirnhelt, Finn Zirnhelt, Ella Kruus, Scarlett Johnston, Lucia Johnston and Eileen McIntyre were the young songwriters on a mission to share their message to inspire people to take climate action to help address climate change.

The video was filmed and edited by Rick Magnell.

It will be released live in conjunction with actions taking place in different parts of the globe to help draw attention to the need for climate action and to call for an end to funding fossil fuel projects through Global Climate Strike by Fridays for Future.

The video will be posted on social media by supporters and media outlets on Friday, March 3, via a YouTube link.

Go to wltribune.com for a link on Friday to watch the full video and to hear the song.

