VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: 60th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale underway

Andrew Yurkiw of the Springhouse 4-H Club shows off his 1,470 pound purebred market steer Chester.

Despite the sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 36C this week, 4-Hers from across the region are giving it their all for the 60th Annual 4-H Show and Sale in Williams Lake.

Things kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 8 and will finish up with the opening ceremony and sale on Monday, Aug. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Participants have come from the Big Lake, Boitanio Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Horsefly, Rose Lake/Miocene and Springhouse Clubs.

On Thursday evening the Tribune dropped by to meet some of the participants, many of whom were working hard to keep their animals cool.

Here are some of the people we met.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the show and sale as it’s a great opportunity to meet the participants and see the fruits of their efforts.


Horsefly 4-H Club member Alexi Augustine, 13, was busy washing her heifer Thursday afternoon.

Emily Tinney, 13, of the Lone Butte 4-H Club shows off her Orlopp Bronze Tom Turkey Thursday while she was on pen patrol to keep all the turkeys cool and fed.

Lone Butte 4-H Club member Avery McBride, 10, was making sure his Hereford Duroc Cross pig Dr. Stephen Strange was keeping cool Thursday evening.

Contestants in the food judging lined up Thursday inside the ring at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Springhouse 4-H Club member Shea Carr-Humphries, 11, with his Suffolk/Chevoit Cross Market Lamb Charlotte.

