Sutter, 9, and his mom Leslie Rowse, hold Hazel the cat. When the Williams Lake BSCPCA asked for help to pay for Hazel’s surgery, the son and mom duo held a bake sale and raised $850. Now they’ve adopted Hazel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: After raising funds for abandoned, injured cat Williams Lake boy, family adopt her

Sutter Rowse, 9, is sharing his bedroom with Hazel the cat

A Williams Lake story about a boy and a cat has ended in the nicest way possible.

After raising $850 with his mom to help pay for an abandoned, injured cat’d surgery, Sutter Rowse and his family have adopted her.

Hazel was found at a transfer station in the Chilcotin and brought into the Williams Lake BCSPCA.

Wanting to help, Sutter and his mom Leslie made cinnamon buns which they sold to raise the funds.

When the mother and son went to check up on Hazel last week to see how she was doing, Leslie surprised Sutter and announced they were adopting her.

“I was crying,” Sutter told the Tribune Monday, Feb. 28. “I was really happy.”

Not only that, Sutter has given Hazel a middle name of Rose, in memory of his great grandmother Rose Katherine Bolduc who passed away on Feb. 4, 2022 in Deloraine, MB.

“Grandma Rose would have loved Hazel,” Leslie said.

For now Hazel is sleeping and recuperating in Sutter’s bedroom before she is ready to explore the entire house and get to know the family’s two dogs – hopefully by next week.

“She loves being cuddled, but when you are sleeping, because she always rests before I go to sleep, she is always wrestling at my feet,” he said as Hazel pushed her shoulder against him.

Staff at the local SPCA believe Hazel is about 11 months old and that she may have had a brother, Sutter said.

“They couldn’t quite catch him at the transfer station, so they are still hoping he might turn up,” Leslie added.

Hazel will be the first cat to join the Rowse family.

The two dogs they own were also rescues.


